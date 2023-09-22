Fort Wayne nonprofit helps out with viral YouTube video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - In a YouTube video posted by the popular creator “MrBeast”, 1,000 deaf individuals were gifted high quality hearing aids, allowing some to hear for the very first time.

The video has more than 116 million views and was made possible thanks to a Fort Wayne nonprofit.

“We just ready, aimed, fired and went and did it,” Ken Stewart said.

Ken Stewart is a member of “Hearing the Call”. Their goal is to help give people quality hearing healthcare.

Stewart says they were excited to help MrBeast with his video. MrBeast paid for their travel expenses and the hearing aids while Hearing the Call traveled the world to give some their life-changing gifts.

“In the month of March, we went to seven countries, saw 1,500, fit 1,000 hearing aids in four weeks,” Stewart said. “We called it March Madness.”

Stewart has helped gift people the power to hear many times but says the reaction on their faces never gets old.

“We call it the hearing smile, because as soon as you flip that device on, like they’re blown away and don’t even know how to react,” Stewart said. “Usually it’s just a big, beaming smile.”

Thanks to MrBeast, the support for Hearing the Call has grown more than Stewart ever could have expected.

“We’ve had donations still coming in from all over the world,” Stewart said. “So, people’s generosity really showing up from Indonesia and China and places that we would never dream about.”

