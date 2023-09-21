Women’s Care Center of NEI to hold free car seat inspection clinic

AUBURN, Ind. (WPTA) - The Women’s Care Center of NEI will hold a free Car Seat Safety Inspection Clinic Thursday at their Auburn location from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All inspections will be performed by a certified Child Passenger Safety technician. They will ensure all requirements are met and make sure your child’s car seat is installed correctly. They ask that the child, caregiver and vehicle are present.

No appointments are necessary. If you cannot make it to the clinic but would still like to have your child’s car seat inspected, call (260) 333-7117 to make alternative arrangements.

