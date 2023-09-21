Women’s Care Center of NEI to hold free car seat inspection clinic

By Jessica Walter
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ind. (WPTA) - The Women’s Care Center of NEI will hold a free Car Seat Safety Inspection Clinic Thursday at their Auburn location from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All inspections will be performed by a certified Child Passenger Safety technician. They will ensure all requirements are met and make sure your child’s car seat is installed correctly. They ask that the child, caregiver and vehicle are present.

No appointments are necessary. If you cannot make it to the clinic but would still like to have your child’s car seat inspected, call (260) 333-7117 to make alternative arrangements.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says Seth Vanosdale was reported missing April 18.
Family of missing Monroeville man still searching
47-year-old Derek Taylor, owner of Big Momma’s Kitchen, is facing several felony drug dealing...
Big Momma’s Kitchen raided, owner arrested in drug bust
FWPD responding to shooting along Fox Avenue on Sept. 19.
Coroner identifies woman killed in Fox Ave. shooting
Heather Herron joins 21Alive team as evening anchor
Heather Herron joins 21Alive team as evening anchor
66-year-old Thomas Wesley Hovis Jr.
Angola man arrested in drug trafficking investigation

Latest News

FILE
Funeral services set for 17-year-old student-athlete killed in Monroeville crash
City announces additional closures for ongoing E State Blvd. construction
Walk in the Park: Great Tree Canopy Comeback
Walk in the Park: Great Tree Canopy Comeback
Art This Way Art Crawl: Alley Bash
In the Arts: Art This Way Art Crawl
Major southeast side intersection to close for work starting Monday