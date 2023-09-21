Major southeast side intersection to close for work starting Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne says starting next week, a major intersection in the city’s southeast side will close for one week for construction.

The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division says starting Monday, Sept. 25, the intersection of Pontiac and Hanna Streets will be closed to through traffic. Pontiac will also be closed from Hanna to Oliver Streets, leaders say.

The department says the closure is for milling and resurfacing for the ongoing Pontiac Streetscape project.

The work is set to wrap up by Friday, Sept. 29, weather permitting. Leaders say drivers should take an alternate route during the closure.

