Funeral services set for 17-year-old student-athlete killed in Monroeville crash

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Funeral services have been announced for the 17-year-old boy who was tragically killed in a crash in Monroeville on Monday.

BACKGROUND: Heritage Jr./Sr. High School mourning loss of student killed in Monroeville crash

Officers say the crash happened just after 6 p.m. Monday on Houk Road, near Heritage Junior/Senior High School. Police say the van was headed north when it hit a utility pole and rolled. The driver, 17-year-old Aiden I. Mart, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, also a teenage boy, was airlifted to a local hospital and remains in recovery.

Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home says his funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne.

Visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m. and from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 23, at Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel, Monroeville.

Aiden is remembered as a talented musician who loved spending time with his siblings and cousins. Loved ones wrote that he was a beloved student at Heritage and was a member of the high school’s wrestling team.

His full obituary can be found below.

“Aiden Isaiah Mart, 17, of Fort Wayne, Indiana passed away Monday, September 18, 2023, as a result of a motor vehicle accident in Monroeville, Indiana. He was born on August 22, 2006, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and was adopted by Brian & Robin Mart. Aiden enjoyed camping and fishing trips with his family. He also loved to sing and was a talented musician, playing the piano, guitar, and clarinet. Aiden loved spending time with his siblings and cousins, playing, or watching T.V. together, and generally just enjoying their time together. He had a very caring nature, which he used to help others who were fostered or adopted, by befriending them and becoming a mentor. He enjoyed shooting hoops and spending time with friends. Aiden was a beloved student at Heritage High School as a member of the senior class. He developed an interest in wrestling while in the fourth grade. This continued through his high school years, as he was a current member of the Heritage High School wrestling team. Aiden was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne. Aiden was recently employed at Wendy’s in Fort Wayne. Survivors include his parents, Brian & Robin (Rowdabaugh) Mart of Fort Wayne, Indiana; brother, Gavin Mart at home; three sisters, Taylynn Mart, Kazmyn Mart, and Crimsyn Mart all at home; maternal grandparents, Marleta and Donald J Rowdabaugh, of Ossian, Indiana; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Harry Mart and Vena Flatt. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne, Indiana with Pastor Michael Trombley officiating. Burial will follow at the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 12 noon to 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel, Monroeville. Preferred memorials can be given to the family, checks payable to the Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home or mailed to the Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home – 520 N. 2nd St. Decatur, Indiana. Arrangements are by the Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel, Monroeville, Indiana”

