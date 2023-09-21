Funeral services set for 17-year-old student-athlete killed in Monroeville crash
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Funeral services have been announced for the 17-year-old boy who was tragically killed in a crash in Monroeville on Monday.
BACKGROUND: Heritage Jr./Sr. High School mourning loss of student killed in Monroeville crash
Officers say the crash happened just after 6 p.m. Monday on Houk Road, near Heritage Junior/Senior High School. Police say the van was headed north when it hit a utility pole and rolled. The driver, 17-year-old Aiden I. Mart, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, also a teenage boy, was airlifted to a local hospital and remains in recovery.
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home says his funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne.
Visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m. and from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 23, at Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel, Monroeville.
Aiden is remembered as a talented musician who loved spending time with his siblings and cousins. Loved ones wrote that he was a beloved student at Heritage and was a member of the high school’s wrestling team.
His full obituary can be found below.
