Fort Wayne mother traveling to D.C. to bring awareness to fentanyl epidemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A rally is being held in Washington D.C. Friday to bring an end to the opioid epidemic, specifically the use of fentanyl.

The 3rd annual rally is called the “Lost Voices of Fentanyl”. This all-day event will kick off at the Washington Monument at 10 a.m. Friday and will feature several speakers.

Lost Voices of Fentanyl (LVOF), a passionate advocacy group committed to ending the senseless deaths caused by the fentanyl crisis in America, will culminate the day by holding a high-impact rally at the White House The rally aims to draw attention to the urgent need for securing the border and putting an end to the devastating loss of America’s sons and daughters due to the deadly effects of fentanyl.

Fort Wayne mother Christina Wonderly will be traveling to the capitol to fight for change. She lost her 17-year-old son Peyton to fentanyl just last summer. She says he was at a friends and believe he was taking a pill that was a Percocet, but it turned out to be laced with fentanyl. He died in his sleep that night.

Wonderly says fighting for change is what Peyton would have wanted her to do.

Watch the full story in the attached video above.

