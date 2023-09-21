Fort Wayne carwash workers find live groundhog in woman’s car

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A woman who went to get her car washed after a bird got stuck in her front grill on Tuesday was met with a much bigger surprise.

Workers at the Jiffy Lube along Maysville Road tell us the employees at Mike’s Car Wash next door called them for help when they came across something unusual in a woman’s front bumper.

They say the woman initially went to the carwash after she found a bird in her front grill, but as crews took a closer look, they found a living groundhog.

The animal was stuck in her front bumper, so the employees took it next door to Jiffy Lube, who called Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control for help. They were told they’d have to take the car apart to safely get him out.

But that proved to be no easy feat.

Dalton Brenneke of Jiffy Lube tells us once they started to take it apart, the groundhog was on the move.

“It was definitely an odd day at work, last thing I expected was to be pulling apart a front bumper to remove a groundhog. He was cute but definitely mad that we were trying to take him from his warm home. We ended up having to take off the front skid-plate to give him room to leave the engine bay. After we got him out, he ran to the back of the car and hopped up in the rear suspension. Had to take off the left rear tire to get him out.”

Brenneke, the manager on duty at the time, says the woman was not charged for their services.

After the heroic rescue, he tells us everyone involved voted to name the groundhog “Mike”. He was then taken to safety by an FWACC officer.

