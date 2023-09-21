City announces additional closures for ongoing E State Blvd. construction

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department says more closures will be coming to the city’s northeast side for continued work on East State Boulevard.

Crews will be removing and replacing the middle of the East State and Reed Road intersection beginning on Monday, Sept. 25.

During that work, they say eastbound left turns from East State will be eliminated. Southbound left turns from Reed Road to East State will also be eliminated, as shown below:

(City of Fort Wayne)

Work is expected to last through Saturday, Sept. 30.

For more details or to report any issues during the work, contact the Transportation Engineering Department at 260-427-1172 or visit www.trecthefort.org.

