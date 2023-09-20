Women hold rally to show support for closing Parkview birthing centers
DeKalb and LaGrange County labor and deliver units to close this week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Parkview Hospital is closing labor and delivery services at two hospitals. The closure has left pregnant women in DeKalb and LaGrange counties looking for a new place to give birth.
BACKGROUND: Rally planned at DeKalb County Hospital after Parkview announced closure of birthing center
On Wednesday, moms, their babies, and medical professionals spent two hours outside Parkview Regional Medical Center off Dupont Road hosting a support rally for the closing hospitals. Their goal is to let Parkview know to stop choosing “money over mothers.”
“We have all felt the grief, we have all felt the shock,” independent doula and birth photographer Michelle Gresham said. “There are so many women who are absolutely heartbroken.”
In a statement sent to 21Alive, a spokesperson says Parkview continues to offer labor and delivery services at Family Birthing Centers in five hospitals throughout the region.
