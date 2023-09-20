Women hold rally to show support for closing Parkview birthing centers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Parkview Hospital is closing labor and delivery services at two hospitals. The closure has left pregnant women in DeKalb and LaGrange counties looking for a new place to give birth.

On Wednesday, moms, their babies, and medical professionals spent two hours outside Parkview Regional Medical Center off Dupont Road hosting a support rally for the closing hospitals. Their goal is to let Parkview know to stop choosing “money over mothers.”

“We have all felt the grief, we have all felt the shock,” independent doula and birth photographer Michelle Gresham said. “There are so many women who are absolutely heartbroken.”

In a statement sent to 21Alive, a spokesperson says Parkview continues to offer labor and delivery services at Family Birthing Centers in five hospitals throughout the region.

Labor and delivery services are no longer available at Parkview LaGrange Hospital. Labor and delivery services will no longer be offered at Parkview Dekalb Hospital as of Friday, Sept. 22. We are working with all affected mothers and their families to make this transition as smooth as possible. We understand change can be difficult, and we appreciate those who are sharing their questions and concerns.

