WATCH: Pickup crashes into Shoreland Elementary during police pursuit, classes canceled

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Classes were canceled at Shoreland Elementary Wednesday after a truck crashed into a second grade classroom while being chased by police.

The school, located on the 5600 block of Suder Ave., is barely a year old.

Washington Local Schools superintendent Kadee Anstadt said she reviewed surveillance video and it showed that the pickup hit the curb, spinning it around, driving through the brick school wall backward. The crash caused an estimated $150,000 in damages.

The suspect, 26-year-old Ryan Alan Hasselbach, of Oak Harbor, was treated for minor injuries and taken into custody around 3 a.m. He was initially booked on charges of vandalism of a government entity, failure to comply and obstruction of official business. Charges of OVI and driving under OVI suspension, among other traffic violations, were added at his court appearance Wednesday morning.

According to the criminal complaint, Hasselbach was traveling upward of 90-100 miles per hour, telling arresting officers, “I ain’t stopping for the government to fine me for money I don’t have any way.”

A statement from Washington Local Schools Wednesday afternoon said engineers declared the school structurally sound. The hole will be enclosed Wednesday and classes will resume as normal on Thursday, Sept. 21. The district is also offering counseling for students upon their return.

Watch the full dash camera footage showing the moment the suspect crashes into the school during the chase in the video below. WARNING: the video includes explicit language and may not be suitable for all viewers.

The suspect, 26-year-old Ryan Alan Hasselbach, of Oak Harbor, was treated for minor injuries and taken into custody.

Additional police footage appears to show Hasselbach attempting to get out of the back of the police vehicle. You can watch that video below.

Video appears to show suspect in crash into elementary school attempting to get out of police car

Ryan Alan Hasselbach (WTVG)

Pickup crashes into Shoreland Elementary after police pursuit, classes canceled (WTVG)

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.