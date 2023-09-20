WATCH: Pickup crashes into Shoreland Elementary during police pursuit, classes canceled

Watch the full dash camera footage showing the moment the suspect crashes into the school in the video at the end of this story.
The suspect, 26-year-old Ryan Alan Hasselbach, of Oak Harbor, was treated for minor injuries and taken into custody.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Classes were canceled at Shoreland Elementary Wednesday after a truck crashed into a second grade classroom while being chased by police.

The school, located on the 5600 block of Suder Ave., is barely a year old.

Washington Local Schools superintendent Kadee Anstadt said she reviewed surveillance video and it showed that the pickup hit the curb, spinning it around, driving through the brick school wall backward. The crash caused an estimated $150,000 in damages.

The suspect, 26-year-old Ryan Alan Hasselbach, of Oak Harbor, was treated for minor injuries and taken into custody around 3 a.m. He was initially booked on charges of vandalism of a government entity, failure to comply and obstruction of official business. Charges of OVI and driving under OVI suspension, among other traffic violations, were added at his court appearance Wednesday morning.

According to the criminal complaint, Hasselbach was traveling upward of 90-100 miles per hour, telling arresting officers, “I ain’t stopping for the government to fine me for money I don’t have any way.”

A statement from Washington Local Schools Wednesday afternoon said engineers declared the school structurally sound. The hole will be enclosed Wednesday and classes will resume as normal on Thursday, Sept. 21. The district is also offering counseling for students upon their return.

Watch the full dash camera footage showing the moment the suspect crashes into the school during the chase in the video below. WARNING: the video includes explicit language and may not be suitable for all viewers.

The suspect, 26-year-old Ryan Alan Hasselbach, of Oak Harbor, was treated for minor injuries and taken into custody.

Additional police footage appears to show Hasselbach attempting to get out of the back of the police vehicle. You can watch that video below.

Video appears to show suspect in crash into elementary school attempting to get out of police car
Ryan Alan Hasselbach
Ryan Alan Hasselbach(WTVG)
Pickup crashes into Shoreland Elementary after police pursuit, classes canceled
Pickup crashes into Shoreland Elementary after police pursuit, classes canceled(WTVG)

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

42-year-old Corby James Lee
FWPD: Man charged with murder in Fox Ave. shooting
Police responding to crash in Monroeville
One dead, one in critical condition after car crash in Monroeville
New store coming to Jefferson Pointe
New store coming to Jefferson Pointe
FILE PHOTO - Heritage Junior/Senior High School community mourning loss of 17-year-old student...
Heritage Jr./Sr. High School mourning loss of student killed in Monroeville crash
Heather Herron joins 21Alive team as evening anchor
Heather Herron joins 21Alive team as evening anchor

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: 21Alive PM Forecast 09/20/2023
Kevin Mason, 28.
Marion County deputies looking for homicide suspect who was accidentally released; girlfriend being questioned
54-year-old Darleen Cervantes
Noble County woman facing 26 animal cruelty charges after dead puppies, emaciated dogs found in her care
42-year-old Corby James Lee
COURT DOCS: Suspect said he was angry, high on meth when he shot partner