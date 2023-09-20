Tim Allen bringing 18+ comedy tour to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Beloved actor Tim Allen will be performing in The Summit City this coming January.

Allen is well-known for his role as Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor on the ABC sitcom “Home Improvement” and later as Scott Calvin in Disney’s “The Santa Clause” before famously voicing Buzz Lightyear in “Toy Story”.

But Allen got his start with stand-up comedy, considered a break-out star while performing at Los Angeles’ iconic Comedy Store in the ‘80s.

“The Tool Man” is moving off of the big screen to return to his stand-up roots for a comedy tour that kicks off this September. That tour will be stopping by The Embassy Theatre on January 26, 2024. The 18 and older show will start at 8 p.m.

Public ticket sales begin Friday, Sept. 22, at 10 a.m. here. According to Allen’s website, tickets will begin at $74 for balcony seats.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.