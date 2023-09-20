Suicide Prevention Month: “Out of the Darkness Community Walk” to be held in Fort Wayne

By Jessica Walter
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - September is Suicide Prevention Month and to recognize it, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will be hosting the “Out of the Darkness” Walk and resource event on Sunday, September 24th.

The event will begin at Headwaters Park. Registration begins at noon and the walk follows at 2 p.m. You are welcome to register the day of.

Walk Coordinator Molly Rao says she hopes the event helps people know they are not alone in their mental health journey. The walk serves as “a journey of remembrance, hope and support.”

If you are struggling with your mental health, there is a Suicide and Crisis hotline. That number is 988. There is also a website.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

42-year-old Corby James Lee
FWPD: Man charged with murder in Fox Ave. shooting
Police responding to crash in Monroeville
One dead, one in critical condition after car crash in Monroeville
New store coming to Jefferson Pointe
New store coming to Jefferson Pointe
FILE PHOTO - Heritage Junior/Senior High School community mourning loss of 17-year-old student...
Heritage Jr./Sr. High School mourning loss of student killed in Monroeville crash
Heather Herron joins 21Alive team as evening anchor
Heather Herron joins 21Alive team as evening anchor

Latest News

Hysterium Haunted Asylum
Fort Wayne haunted house ‘Hysterium’ to open this weekend
FIEL - (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Tim Allen bringing 18+ comedy tour to Fort Wayne
Same-day kitten adoptions will be offered at the Black Forest Cat Café, at 4716 Coldwater Rd.,...
FWACC teams up with Black Forest Cat Café for kitten adoption event
Science Central is inviting the community to view the annual solar eclipse during a special...
Science Central invites the public to annular solar eclipse viewing