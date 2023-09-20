Suicide Prevention Month: “Out of the Darkness Community Walk” to be held in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - September is Suicide Prevention Month and to recognize it, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will be hosting the “Out of the Darkness” Walk and resource event on Sunday, September 24th.

The event will begin at Headwaters Park. Registration begins at noon and the walk follows at 2 p.m. You are welcome to register the day of.

Walk Coordinator Molly Rao says she hopes the event helps people know they are not alone in their mental health journey. The walk serves as “a journey of remembrance, hope and support.”

If you are struggling with your mental health, there is a Suicide and Crisis hotline. That number is 988. There is also a website.

