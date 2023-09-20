Coroner identifies woman killed in Fox Ave. shooting

FWPD responding to shooting along Fox Avenue on Sept. 19.
FWPD responding to shooting along Fox Avenue on Sept. 19.(staff)
By WPTA Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has formally identified the woman who was killed in a shooting Tuesday morning just south of downtown Fort Wayne.

The coroner has identified the woman as 40-year-old Alisa Marie True of Fort Wayne. Her death was ruled a homicide, marking the 18th in Allen County so far this year.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover her funeral expenses, you can view it here. True’s sister wrote she leaves behind five children.

Fort Wayne police say they were called to a home on Fox Avenue, near W Creighton Ave., around 8:50 a.m. Tuesday for an unknown problem. When police arrived, they said they found a woman who had been shot and pronounced her dead at the scene.

Later Tuesday afternoon, FWPD announced they had arrested 42-year-old Corby James Lee on a preliminary charge of murder in the shooting.

42-year-old Corby James Lee
42-year-old Corby James Lee(Allen County Sheriff's Department)

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

42-year-old Corby James Lee
FWPD: Man charged with murder in Fox Ave. shooting
Police responding to crash in Monroeville
One dead, one in critical condition after car crash in Monroeville
New store coming to Jefferson Pointe
New store coming to Jefferson Pointe
FILE PHOTO - Heritage Junior/Senior High School community mourning loss of 17-year-old student...
Heritage Jr./Sr. High School mourning loss of student killed in Monroeville crash
Heather Herron joins 21Alive team as evening anchor
Heather Herron joins 21Alive team as evening anchor

Latest News

Kokua Maui
Want to help those devastated by the Maui wildfires? Here’s how
Hysterium Haunted Asylum
Fort Wayne haunted house ‘Hysterium’ to open this weekend
FIEL - (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Tim Allen bringing 18+ comedy tour to Fort Wayne
Renderings of Phase IIb of Riverfront development
Riverfront Phase IIb renderings