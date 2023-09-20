Coroner identifies woman killed in Fox Ave. shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has formally identified the woman who was killed in a shooting Tuesday morning just south of downtown Fort Wayne.

The coroner has identified the woman as 40-year-old Alisa Marie True of Fort Wayne. Her death was ruled a homicide, marking the 18th in Allen County so far this year.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover her funeral expenses, you can view it here. True’s sister wrote she leaves behind five children.

Fort Wayne police say they were called to a home on Fox Avenue, near W Creighton Ave., around 8:50 a.m. Tuesday for an unknown problem. When police arrived, they said they found a woman who had been shot and pronounced her dead at the scene.

Later Tuesday afternoon, FWPD announced they had arrested 42-year-old Corby James Lee on a preliminary charge of murder in the shooting.

42-year-old Corby James Lee (Allen County Sheriff's Department)

