PHOTOS: City leaders break ground on Phase IIb of Riverfront development

Rendering of Riverfront Phase IIb Public Open Space - The Lawn at North River
Rendering of Riverfront Phase IIb Public Open Space - The Lawn at North River(City of Fort Wayne)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - More progress is being made on downtown Fort Wayne’s Riverfront development.

Wednesday morning, City leaders gathered to celebrate the start of construction for Riverfront Phase IIb Public Open Space.

The first portion of Riverfront development to open to the public was in 2019 with the completion of Promenade Park. Then earlier this year, developers completed Phase IIa, which connected Promenade Park and Headwaters Park.

Phase IIb, a $40 million investment, will extend the public space from Promenade Park along the St. Marys River west to Ewing Street and east to Clinton Street. Leaders say this expanded space will include an extension of the elevated Tree Canopy Trail, boat docks for private watercraft, universally-accessible boulder mound, a hammock grove, walking trails, an amphitheater, and landscaping.

Construction on the newest Riverfront phase is expected to last about 2 years, overseen by The Hagerman Group. The project is being funded through a lease rental revenue bond using local income tax dollars and READI funding.

Updated: 15 hours ago