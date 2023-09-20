PHOTOS: City leaders break ground on Phase IIb of Riverfront development

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - More progress is being made on downtown Fort Wayne’s Riverfront development.

Wednesday morning, City leaders gathered to celebrate the start of construction for Riverfront Phase IIb Public Open Space.

The first portion of Riverfront development to open to the public was in 2019 with the completion of Promenade Park. Then earlier this year, developers completed Phase IIa, which connected Promenade Park and Headwaters Park.

Phase IIb, a $40 million investment, will extend the public space from Promenade Park along the St. Marys River west to Ewing Street and east to Clinton Street. Leaders say this expanded space will include an extension of the elevated Tree Canopy Trail, boat docks for private watercraft, universally-accessible boulder mound, a hammock grove, walking trails, an amphitheater, and landscaping.

Construction on the newest Riverfront phase is expected to last about 2 years, overseen by The Hagerman Group. The project is being funded through a lease rental revenue bond using local income tax dollars and READI funding.

“A primary objective of this next phase is to continue creating unique, transformational public gathering spaces for residents while growing as a regional destination for visitors, tourists, developers, and businesses. The goal is to create a vibrant mixed-use district with diverse housing opportunities, employment opportunities, and connect existing hubs and neighborhoods to each other and to the riverfront.”

