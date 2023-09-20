Big Kess returns to morning radio with cohost ‘Snacks’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A well-known local DJ is returning to radio and this time he is doing it with a co-host.

Big Kess is a long-time local radio personality, but four years ago he put his headset down and walked away from radio. His career started off by handing out bumper stickers to ending it just over four years ago by having his own show. Now, he is ready to take the city’s airwaves by storm, but this time with a sidekick.

Big Kess will be joined in the morning by Kam “Snacks” Coleman, a local stand-up comedian and social media star with nearly 500,000 followers on Tik-Tok.

“When the radio station came back around and I sat down in this office and they asked me what I wanted. I said I want Cam. He would use to always tell me, man when I was young, I would always get mad, he would say ‘when I was little I would always listen to you all the time.’ I’m like man stop saying that! The way we bounce things off of each other, it’s going to be a lot of fun and a lot of chaos that’s going to go on in the morning. I can’t wait!”

He believes in local radio and the connections you are able to make with the community.

The show kicks off on Monday, September 25 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Loud 103.3.

