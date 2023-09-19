WATCH: 21Alive’s Top 4 at 4

Tuesday, September 19
By Kevin Pearson
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Here’s a look at 21Alive’s top four headlines at 4pm on Tuesday, September 19.

  • An arrest has been made in a death investigation near downtown Fort Wayne.
  • The Heritage High School teen who died in a crash on Monday has now been identified.
  • A scholarship fund has been created in memory of Fort Wayne Attorney Henry Najdeski.
  • New traffic patterns for ongoing work on I-469.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responding to crash in Monroeville
One dead, one in critical condition after car crash in Monroeville
New store coming to Jefferson Pointe
New store coming to Jefferson Pointe
47-year-old Derek Taylor, owner of Big Momma’s Kitchen, is facing several felony drug dealing...
Big Momma’s Kitchen raided, owner arrested in drug bust
The Allen County Sheriff’s Department confirms two people have been killed in a crash Thursday...
Allen County coroner identifies victims in U.S. 24 crash
Pedestrian struck on Hand and Hathaway roads Saturday morning
Huntertown man identified in Saturday hit-and-run

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: 21Alive PM Forecast 09/19/2023
Here’s a look at 21Alive’s top four headlines at 4pm on Tuesday, September 19.
top 4 at 4, September 19
Same-day kitten adoptions will be offered at the Black Forest Cat Café, at 4716 Coldwater Rd.,...
FWACC teams up with Black Forest Cat Café for kitten adoption event
Science Central is inviting the community to view the annual solar eclipse during a special...
Science Central invites the public to annular solar eclipse viewing