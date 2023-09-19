Tell Julian: A Visit to Charlie’s Place

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - In this week’s edition of Tell Julian, 21Alive’s Julian Teekaram checks out Charlie’s Place.

Owner Cristy Shank says they opened the restaurant back in October 2022, but it started out as a much smaller operation.

“We had started the mobile horse trailer bar, the Charlie Horse during covid. It became super popular with the craft cocktails so hence the name Charlie’s Place. We decided to make this the home base for the trailer, since it goes away in the winter,” said Shank.

Charlie’s Place has outdoor and indoor dining. The gastropub is named after the family’s rescue dog Charlie.

It has a large outdoor patio that is perfect for accommodating large groups of people.

As you head inside, another great space for relaxing with friends and family. You can play games or watch the games on TV. And yes, they have NFL Sunday Ticket.

Shank says they strive to provide customers with a comfortable atmosphere and good service.

“What we hope is to have a spot where people could come and relax and hang out for a while. Bring their pets and have great food, and fresh, really good cocktails,” said Shank.

The menu is small and concise.

Shank says they hope to add more items in the future.

Julian Teekaram got to taste a dish from the restaurant’s brunch menu- French Toast with Blueberry Compote.

She also recommends trying the Blueberry Mojito.

