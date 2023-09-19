Science Central invites the public to annular solar eclipse viewing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Science Central is inviting the community to view the annual solar eclipse during a special event next month.

The annular solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the earth and the sun, but because of its distance from the earth, leaves the perimeter of the sun exposed.

This year’s eclipse will happen on Saturday, October 14. It will be visible in the western hemisphere, so onlookers in Fort Wayne will see only a partial eclipse. A maximum of 51.4% of the sun will be covered before the eclipse ends in the area.

Leaders say the eclipse will start at 11:41 a.m., reach its maximum at 1:02 p.m., and end at 2:26 p.m.

Anyone who visits Science Central that day will have an opportunity to safely view the eclipse through telescopes or can purchase eclipse glasses. The museum will also offer educational programs throughout the day on topics including types of eclipses, safe ways to view eclipses, and sundials.

RELATED: Science Central breaks ground on the area’s only public planetarium

The Annular Eclipse Day is being held in conjunction with Science Central’s Sci-Fi Central event, celebrating science fiction and pop culture. More info on that event can be found here.

Science Central will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on October 14. Tickets bought online cost $10 for ages three and up, are $9 for those 65 and up, and are free for kids two and under. If you buy tickets at the door, the price for those aged 3+ is $12, and senior tickets are $11.

The museum will also hold a viewing event for the 2024 Total Eclipse in April, leaders tell 21Alive News.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.