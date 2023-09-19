Salomon Farm Park to hold annual two-day Fall Harvest Festival

By Jessica Walter
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation will host the annual Fall Harvest Festival at Salomon Farm Park to celebrate the first weekend of fall Friday and Saturday.

The festival encapsulates farm life and history. There will be wagon rides, a sawmill, barrel train rides, rock crushing, a farmers’ market, tractor parade and more. You can see their goats, Highland cows, chickens, horse and more up close.

Friday’s events will run 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Salomon Farm Park on W. Dupont Road.

The event is free. More details can be found here.

