Month-long construction project affecting business in the East State Village

By Emilia Miles
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Klemm’s Candlelight Cafe and ACME Bar are staples for the East State Village, but lately construction has them feeling cut off from customers.

The project began back in early August. City officials say crews are putting in more than 1,500 feet of new water main. This will be replacing the existing pipe that is more than 100 years old. More than a month later, some of the businesses along East State are struggling.

Chris Hoeppner, the owner of Klemm’s, tells 21 Alive News this project has impacted his business drastically.

Nick Jarrel is one of the managers on the project. He gave us some perspective on what drivers should expect for the coming weeks.

Jarrell says the one lane on East State, going one way, will be that way until September 29. Then on October 2nd two lanes will open up going both ways. As for the completion of the project, Jarrell says past the October date, it should be done in a “couple of weeks”.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

47-year-old Derek Taylor, owner of Big Momma’s Kitchen, is facing several felony drug dealing...
Big Momma’s Kitchen raided, owner arrested in drug bust
Fort Wayne Police searching for 3 men, after fleeing a downtown crash
Fort Wayne Police searching for 3 men, after fleeing a downtown crash
Police investigating after a body was found
An early morning fire caused Calhoun Street to be closed for hours and damaged a store.
Early morning fire damages store on Calhoun Street
The Allen County Sheriff’s Department confirms two people have been killed in a crash Thursday...
Allen County coroner identifies victims in U.S. 24 crash

Latest News

21Alive High School Volleyball 9/18/23
Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission files misconduct charges against Attorney General Roki
Police responding to crash in Monroeville
One dead, one in critical condition after car crash in Monroeville
New store coming to Jefferson Pointe
New store coming to Jefferson Pointe