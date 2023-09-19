Month-long construction project affecting business in the East State Village

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Klemm’s Candlelight Cafe and ACME Bar are staples for the East State Village, but lately construction has them feeling cut off from customers.

The project began back in early August. City officials say crews are putting in more than 1,500 feet of new water main. This will be replacing the existing pipe that is more than 100 years old. More than a month later, some of the businesses along East State are struggling.

Chris Hoeppner, the owner of Klemm’s, tells 21 Alive News this project has impacted his business drastically.

Nick Jarrel is one of the managers on the project. He gave us some perspective on what drivers should expect for the coming weeks.

Jarrell says the one lane on East State, going one way, will be that way until September 29. Then on October 2nd two lanes will open up going both ways. As for the completion of the project, Jarrell says past the October date, it should be done in a “couple of weeks”.

