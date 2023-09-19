INDOT announces upcoming traffic pattern change for I-469

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced traffic pattern changes starting this week as part of ongoing construction on I-469.

On Wednesday, September 20, crews will be switching traffic on eastbound I-469 from the inside lanes to the outside lanes for work on the bridge deck overlay over Clinton Street. Leaders say drivers should anticipate delays in the area and on the northbound I-69 ramp to eastbound I-469 and the southbound I-69 ramp to eastbound I-469.

The pattern change will take place sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday, INDOT says. Drivers are encouraged to take another route during those times.

Construction along I-469 started in April and is set to wrap up for the year by December before starting up again in March 2024.

“INDOT encourages drivers to consider worker safety by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction-free when traveling in and around all work zones,” leaders say in a release.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.