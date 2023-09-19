Indianapolis officer fatally shoots armed man after responding to domestic violence call

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis police officer fatally shot a man early Tuesday after he led officers on a pursuit following a domestic violence call and then exited his vehicle holding a handgun, police said.

Officers were called to Indianapolis’ south side about 3 a.m. after getting a phone call from a woman who said a man was going to “kill them all,” the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

After officers found the woman near an intersection she told them she had left her home with her children after someone called her and said her ex-boyfriend was on his way to her house to kill her. The woman said her ex-boyfriend followed her when she left her home, police said in a statement.

Officers found the man nearby in his vehicle and tried to stop him, leading to a brief pursuit that ended when the man stopped his vehicle and stepped out holding a handgun, police said.

Police said the man repeatedly said, “shoot me,” to the officers, who ordered him multiple times to put the gun down and get on the ground before one officer eventually fired, striking the man, who died at a hospital.

After the shooting, detectives found a handgun at the scene and the Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Eric Levon Taylor, 37.

Police said the officer who fired his weapon has been placed on administrative leave, a routine step following shootings involving officers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

