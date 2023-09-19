Heritage Jr./Sr. High School mourning loss of student killed in Monroeville crash

MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who was killed Monday evening in a Monroeville crash as a 17-year-old high school student.

Officers were called about a crash just after 6 p.m. Monday on Houk Road, near Heritage Junior/Senior High School. Police say the van was headed north when it hit a utility pole and rolled. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and his passenger, also a teenage boy, was airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition.

The coroner identified the driver as 17-year-old Aiden I. Mart. His death has been ruled an accident.

Both of the boys were 12th-grade students at Heritage, school leaders say. Heritage Principal Rebecca Christensen shared the following statement with families Monday evening:

“It is with great sadness that I am informing you of a tragic event that happened this evening. There was a car accident and one of our 12th grade students passed away and another was hospitalized with injuries. At this time, we ask that you keep the families in your thoughts and prayers. This tragedy affects our school and our entire community. We will have counselors and clergy available tomorrow to support students and staff. They will remain in place for as long as needed. We wanted all parents to have this information so that you may support your student during this difficult time. If you feel it is best for your student to stay home Tuesday, September 19th, please notify the school office. You may contact Heritage Jr. Sr. High administration with any questions or concerns.”

East Allen County Schools Public Information Officer Tamyra Kelly sent a statement to 21Alive News, asking that the community keep the families in their thoughts and prayers.

“The East Allen County School district is saddened by a tragic event that happened last evening. There was a car accident and one of our Heritage High 12th grade students passed away and another was hospitalized with injuries. This tragedy affects our school and our entire community. We will have counselors and clergy available to support students and staff and they will remain in place as long as needed. At this time, we ask that the entire community keep the families in thoughts and prayers.”

