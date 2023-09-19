Heritage Jr./Sr. High School mourning loss of student killed in Monroeville crash
A second student, a passenger in the van, remains hospitalized
MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who was killed Monday evening in a Monroeville crash as a 17-year-old high school student.
Officers were called about a crash just after 6 p.m. Monday on Houk Road, near Heritage Junior/Senior High School. Police say the van was headed north when it hit a utility pole and rolled. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and his passenger, also a teenage boy, was airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition.
The coroner identified the driver as 17-year-old Aiden I. Mart. His death has been ruled an accident.
Both of the boys were 12th-grade students at Heritage, school leaders say. Heritage Principal Rebecca Christensen shared the following statement with families Monday evening:
East Allen County Schools Public Information Officer Tamyra Kelly sent a statement to 21Alive News, asking that the community keep the families in their thoughts and prayers.
