Heather Herron joins 21Alive team as evening anchor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - 21Alive (WPTA) is excited to announce that veteran news anchor Heather Herron will join the evening news team next week.

She will anchor the 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. newscasts alongside Linda Jackson.

“I’m thrilled to return to the airwaves,” said Herron, who spent the past five years as the vice president of corporate communications at Sweetwater Sound. “This was the right opportunity at the right time, and I’m honored to join such a respected news organization.”

Herron has more than 25 years of experience in the broadcast news industry, working as an anchor, reporter, and producer at television stations in Fort Wayne and Grand Rapids, Michigan. She has received several recognitions and awards, including a Regional Emmy.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring someone with Heather’s experience and reputation back to Fort Wayne News. She is a true professional, a trusted name in this community, and an asset to any newsroom,” 21Alive News Director Tom Powell said.

Herron’s first day on the air will be Wednesday, September 27.

