FWPD: Man charged with murder in Fox Ave. shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) has made an arrest after a woman was found dead inside a home south of downtown Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to a home on Fox Avenue, near W Creighton Ave., around 8:50 a.m. for an unknown problem. When police arrived, they said they found a woman who had been shot and pronounced her dead at the scene. Officers told 21Alive they were working to interview witnesses to learn more.

Later Tuesday afternoon, FWPD announced they had arrested 42-year-old Corby James Lee on a preliminary charge of murder.

