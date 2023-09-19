FWPD investigating after person found dead in home Tuesday morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is investigating after one person was found dead inside a home south of downtown Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to a home on Fox Avenue, near W Creighton Ave., around 8:50 a.m. for an unknown problem.

When police arrived, they said they found one person who was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers told 21Alive they are currently interviewing witnesses to learn more.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FWPD Detective Bureau at 260-427-1201.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.