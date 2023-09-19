FWCS to offer FluMist vaccines at all district schools

FWCS offering Flu Shot
FWCS offering Flu Shot
By Samantha Condra
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) is going to offer the FluMist vaccine at all district schools from October 23rd until the 26th.

Super Shot is the one offering it to keep FWCS students healthy. FWCS says in its release, “It’s the single best way to protect students against the seasonal flu and create a healthy school environment.”

They also say it supports the goals of the Indiana Department of Health and Allen County Health Department.

There is no cost for students to receive an in-school FluMist, but insurance information must be provided. The link for FWCS students to sign up is located here.

For any help with the sign-up process or to sign up via a translator, parents can call Super Shot at (260) 424-7468. Translators are available in Spanish, Burmese and other languages on request.

