FWACC teams up with Black Forest Cat Café for kitten adoption event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - If you’ve been itching to adopt a kitten, Wednesday is the purr-fect time.

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control (FWACC) leaders say to help with overcrowding issues at the shelter, they are partnering with the Black Forest Cat Café for a kitten adoption event.

From 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, same-day kitten adoptions will be offered at the café, located at 4716 Coldwater Rd. Adoption fees that day will be just $5.

To make sure you have a chance to visit with or adopt the kittens, leaders say you should make a reservation online during the above times. Tickets for the reservations cost $10 for both adults and children. You can make your reservation here.

If they have enough space, organizers say the café will allow walk-ins, but reservations are encouraged.

“The shelters are super full right now, like overcrowding is crazy, there’s a ton of cats and kittens there, so we’re doing everything that we can to take some pressure off of them,” Black Forest Cat Café Co-Owner Emily Pressler says.

In order to adopt, you need to be at least 18, bring a photo ID, and complete an adoption form, available on-site.

