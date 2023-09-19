Event planned to benefit scholarship fund in honor of Henry Najdeski

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Over 250 people have already signed up to take part in a special event honoring Fort Wayne man Henry Nadjeski.

52-year-old Najdeski was hit and killed by Fort Wayne Police Department Sgt. Joshua Hartup while walking downtown in April.

BACKGROUND: Colleagues, friends remember Henry Najdeski

The event will benefit a scholarship fund made in his honor at Canterbury, where he and his two children attended school, organizers say.

“He is remembered for his good-natured attitude, his smile, and his commitment to serving clients at Barrett McNagny. The scholarship in his name will benefit students who have the same love and commitment to serving others as Henry did,” leaders say.

The invitation-only gathering will be held Wednesday evening and will feature a silent auction. Anyone who is interested in donating to the scholarship fund can do so online here.

Organizers shared the following information about Najdeski (April 2, 1971 – April 22, 2023):

“Henry Najdeski was a real estate attorney with our firm for more than 25 years. He represented clients of all sizes, including entrepreneurs, sole proprietors, developers, commercial real estate brokers, mid-sized businesses, and Fortune 500 companies. He provided counsel on real estate development, zoning, mergers and acquisitions and complex financing transactions. A Fort Wayne native and proud graduate of Canterbury High School, he joined Barrett McNagny following the completion of his Juris Doctorate from IUC Law School of Chicago. He was known inside and outside the firm for his strong, unrelenting work ethic for his clients and was a respected well-liked member of the legal community and a beloved partner in our firm. He was regularly recognized for his professional achievements by The Best Lawyers in America®. He was also recognized as a City of Fort Wayne Forty Under 40 recipient. Henry was a dedicated member of the Canterbury School Board of Trustees and played an active role in continuing the mission of the school. Over the years, he served on the boards of directors for the Questa Education Foundation, the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne, and Erin’s House for Grieving Children. Henry will be remembered for his good-natured attitude, his smile and his commitment to serving clients who almost always became his friends.”

