Event planned to benefit scholarship fund in honor of Henry Najdeski

Henry Najdeski
Henry Najdeski(wpta)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Over 250 people have already signed up to take part in a special event honoring Fort Wayne man Henry Nadjeski.

52-year-old Najdeski was hit and killed by Fort Wayne Police Department Sgt. Joshua Hartup while walking downtown in April.

BACKGROUND: Colleagues, friends remember Henry Najdeski

The event will benefit a scholarship fund made in his honor at Canterbury, where he and his two children attended school, organizers say.

“He is remembered for his good-natured attitude, his smile, and his commitment to serving clients at Barrett McNagny. The scholarship in his name will benefit students who have the same love and commitment to serving others as Henry did,” leaders say.

The invitation-only gathering will be held Wednesday evening and will feature a silent auction. Anyone who is interested in donating to the scholarship fund can do so online here.

Organizers shared the following information about Najdeski (April 2, 1971 – April 22, 2023):

