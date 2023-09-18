WATCH: 21Alive’s Top 4 at 4

Monday, September 18
By Kevin Pearson
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Here’s a look at 21Alive’s top four headlines at 4pm on Monday, September 18.

  • The victim in a Friday night shooting is now identified.
  • More updates on the fatal crash that happened on US 24.
  • The attorneys of accused Delphi murderer Richard Allen want some evidence thrown out.
  • Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is now facing disciplinary charges after making comments on a cable news show.

