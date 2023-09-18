One dead, one in critical condition after car crash in Monroeville

MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WPTA) - Police say one person is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in Monroeville just after 6 p.m. Monday.

The crash happened on Houk Road near Heritage High School.

Police say the car was driving northbound when it hit a utility pole and rolled.

Police say the driver and passenger of the car were both teenage boys. The passenger, who is in critical condition, was air lifted to a local hospital.

As a result of the crash, police say powerlines were knocked down. Firefighters and the power company, Paulding Putnam Electric, were out resolving that issue.

