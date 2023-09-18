New store coming to Jefferson Pointe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Jefferson Pointe is replacing the old Bed Bath and Beyond with a store called Painted Tree, and it gives a unique way to shop retail.

Painted Tree has 33 other locations nationwide and is looking to expand, including here in Fort Wayne.

It’s one store that will hold multiple boutiques. You will be able to go to all the different shops in one place, and then checkout all at once.

The way it works is boutique owners rent out a space, give Painted Tree 10% of their sales, and Painted Tree uses that money to pay their employees.

Insider Trends and Company, located in Decatur, is making the move to the new store. Owner Julie Welker says it’s a great new way to own a business.

“It’s a perfect opportunity for young entrepreneurs, it’s like practice whether they want to go and expand their business to a brick-and-mortar store, so it gives you all kinds of exposure,” says Welker.

Personally for Welker, it’s a better option for her family. Her husband needs a kidney transplant and this is a way for them to stay open, without the high demand of owning a business.

“I don’t have to worry when that time comes that my husband gets a transplant, I don’t have to worry about ‘what am I gonna do with my storefront’,” says Welker.

