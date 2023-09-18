LIST: Lane restrictions in downtown Fort Wayne begin Monday

By WPTA Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Commuters will want to take note of several lane restrictions in downtown Fort Wayne that begin on Monday.

JEFFERSON BOULEVARD:

Starting Monday, Sept. 18, city officials say there will be lane restrictions starting on Jefferson Boulevard between Ewing and Harrison Streets. Officials with the Traffic Engineering Department say the restrictions are needed for building maintenance.

Crews say they expect all work to be completed by Friday, Sept. 29.

MAIN STREET:

Also starting Monday, crews say there will be lane restrictions on W. Main Street between Cherry and Union Street in part of a project with the city’s Bridge department.

The city’s engineering department says it expects this project to be completed by Oct. 2.

HARRISON STREET:

Harrison Street will be closed from Main Street to Superior Street from Sept. 18 - Sept. 22 for work on the Harrison Street Urban Trail project.

City leaders say during the closure, the section north of Columbia Street will still have access to The Landing parking lot.

