Kuehnert Dairy Farm kicks off Fall Festival series

By Jessica Walter
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The locally owned Kuehnert Dairy Farm kicked off their first of seven weekends for their Fall Festival. The festival will run through the weekend of October 27-29.

This is the 11th year for the festival and Sarah Kuehnert says it just keeps getting bigger and better. She says you can find more than 40 fall themed activities and of course, see all their cows and baby calves.

You can visit the farm from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.

Tickets are $15 per person or $25 per person for the whole season.

For more information on Kuehnert Dairy Farm, visit their website here.

