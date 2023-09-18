Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission files misconduct charges against Attorney General Rokita

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with the Indiana Supreme Court announced on Monday that its Disciplinary Commission has filed three charges against Attorney General Todd Rokita.

The case centers around Todd Rokita’s comments on Dr. Caitlin Bernard, who disclosed that she provided abortion care for a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled to Indiana from Ohio for care.

RELATED: Indiana attorney general sues hospital system over privacy of Ohio girl who traveled for abortion

According to the Disciplinary Commission’s complaint, three professional misconduct charges have been filed against Rokita.

They say by referring to Dr. Bernard as an “abortion activist acting as a doctor--with a history of failure to report” during the Jesse Watters show in July 2022 while there was an ongoing investigation, Rokita violated Indiana Rule of Professional Conduct 3.6(a) and Indiana Rule of Professional Conduct 4.4(a), levying his first two charges.

The third count was filed as they say Rokita violated Indiana Rule of Professional Conduct 8.4(d) by “intentionally making public statements and/or directing others to issue public statements from July 2022 - September 2022 about the investigation of Dr. Caitlin Bernard, prior to a referral to the Medical Licensing Board, in contravention of the duty of confidentiality required” under Indiana Code.

You can read the full complaint below.

The Justices of the Indiana Supreme Court ultimately determine is any disciplinary action is taken.

Rokita issued the following response:

His office then sent the following highlights from his response to the commission:

  1. No confidentiality should be required where Dr. Bernard:a) violated her duties of confidentiality by disclosing her patient’s condition and treatment to the press at a political function, and b) further breached her duty of confidentiality by publicly discussing patient information, including in an MSNBC interview on July 6, 2023.
  2. Public statements and letters about seeking certain versions of Termination of Pregnancy Reports (TPRs) did not concern anything confidential under the statute referenced in the Commission’s Complaint because the version of TPRs sought:
    1. were not confidential,
    2. should have been made public already by agencies under the control of another elected official, and
    3. were not yet part of a licensing investigation.
  3. Attorney General Rokita’s statements about “fight[ing] this to the end” and not “letting it go,” referred to getting to the bottom of a high-profile situation known world-wide, which was quickly evolving – literally by the hour at the time – and where many members of the public already condemned any review of the matter. Attorney General Rokita’s statements reflect his commitment to fulfill official duties regardless of political sensitivity and to keep the public informed. The comments were consistent with his duties as an elected official, who answers to the public. He kept that promise.
  4. Dr. Bernard’s violations of the child’s privacy also triggered a non-confidential HIPAA investigation. The Attorney General’s statements (outlined in the Commission’s Complaint) addressed this non-confidential HIPAA investigation;
  5. The confidentiality statute referenced in the Commission’s Complaint only prohibits discussion of “complaints and information pertaining to the complaints,” which Attorney General Rokita did not discuss;
  6. The Attorney General, as an elected official who answers to the public, has a duty to keep the public informed of the Office’s actions and decisions. It is unclear if the confidentiality statute referenced in the Commission’s Complaint applies to the elected Attorney General himself, since that statute is specifically limited in scope to employees of the Attorney General’s Office, who are not elected to their positions.
  7. The Attorney General has a legal duty to keep the public informed about non-confidential matters.
  8. The Attorney General ultimately answers to the public, which is fundamental to democracy.
  9. The Attorney General is not responsible for the interest generated in the Bernard matter and any judicial burden that ensued. Dr. Bernard’s public disclosure of her patient’s private medical information at a political function was the primary cause of the public interest. Public interest in administrative and judicial processes is not prejudicial to the administration of justice. In fact, transparency of the judicial process is one of the hallmarks of the Rule of Law, as shown by the recent Appeals on Wheels in the Fieldhouse — a few blocks from the offices of the Disciplinary Commission and Supreme Court.
  10. Attorney General Rokita at all times has cooperated with the Indiana Disciplinary Commission and continues to seek the proper administration of justice….
  11. The abortion doctor described in the Commission’s complaint was found by the Indiana Medical Licensing Board to have unlawfully violated her patient’s privacy by making widely published statements about her patient’s private medical information at a political function. She was also fined the maximum amount by that board.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Kuehnert Dairy Fall Festival

Kuehnert Dairy Farm kicks off Fall Festival series

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jessica Walter
The locally owned Kuehnert Dairy Farm kicked off their first of seven weekends for their Fall Festival. The festival will run through the weekend of October 27-29.

News

LIST: Lane restrictions in downtown Fort Wayne begin Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WPTA Staff
Commuters will want to take note of several lane restrictions in downtown Fort Wayne that begin on Monday.

Crime

St. Marys Avenue Shooting

CORONER: 28-year-old Fort Wayne man killed in Friday shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The person who was killed in a shooting early Friday morning on St. Marys Avenue has been formally identified.

News

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department confirms two people have been killed in a crash Thursday...

Allen County coroner identifies victims in U.S. 24 crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WPTA Staff
The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed in a crash along U.S. 24 in New Haven on Thursday.

Latest News

Sports

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is hit, as he enters the end zone for his second touchdown...

Richardson scores twice before leaving with concussion as Colts beat Texans 31-20

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Anthony Richardson rushed for two touchdowns before leaving with a concussion and Gardner Minshew threw for 171 yards and a TD as the Indianapolis Colts held off the Houston Texans for a 31-20 win on Sunday.

News

First Alert Forecast: 21Alive AM Forecast 09/17/2023

Updated: Sep. 17, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT

News

Fort Wayne Police searching for 3 men, after fleeing a downtown crash

Updated: Sep. 17, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT

News

Early morning fire damages store on Calhoun Street

Updated: Sep. 17, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT

News

Fort Wayne Police searching for 3 men, after fleeing a downtown crash

Fort Wayne Police searching for 3 men, after fleeing a downtown crash

Updated: Sep. 17, 2023 at 7:48 AM EDT
|
By WPTA Staff, Taylor Williams and Samantha Condra
A early morning crash sent a person to the hospital and police looking for three men who ran from the scene.

News

An early morning fire caused Calhoun Street to be closed for hours and damaged a store.

Early morning fire damages store on Calhoun Street

Updated: Sep. 17, 2023 at 5:17 AM EDT
|
By WPTA Staff, Taylor Williams and Samantha Condra
The Fort Wayne Fire Department were called to a store on fire in the 2900 block of Calhoun Street early Sunday morning.