Huntertown man identified in Saturday hit-and-run

By Maureen Mespell
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WPTA) - The man hit by an SUV early Saturday morning has been identified by the Allen County Coroner’s Office as Satwinder Singh Grewal, 40, from Huntertown.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says Grewal’s body was found near Carroll Middle School at Hand Road south of Hathaway Road, around 6:30 Saturday morning. Police believe Grewal was jogging at the time he was hit. Grewal was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency workers.

Grewal’s cause of death was from multiple blunt force injuries, the coroner’s office says. The coroner’s office has ruled Grewal’s death an accident.

Grewal is the 32nd traffic fatality in Allen County in 2023. Grewal’s death is under investigation. Police ask anyone with information to call 260-449-3000 or Crime Stoppers. 

