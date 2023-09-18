COURT DOCS: Fight over fake drugs leads to fatal shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - An argument over being sold fake drugs led to a shooting early Friday morning that left one man dead and a second man injured, court documents show.

Fort Wayne police were called to a shooting on St. Marys Avenue, just south of State Boulevard, around 1:20 a.m. Friday. One man was taken to an area hospital in non-life-threatening condition and 28-year-old Travis Gilbert was pronounced dead at the scene.

Court documents say police spoke with a witness who said she was asleep in the living room with Gilbert and the second victim that evening. She says she woke up to a man, later identified as Royal Davis, demanding $500 and then hitting Gilbert in the head with a gun.

She says the gun slid across the floor and the second victim grabbed it and exchanged gunfire with a woman wearing a ski mask, who was later identified as 29-year-old Jessica Fuentes. She says Davis and Fuentes continued to shoot as they ran out of the house, hitting the second victim.

Court documents say Gilbert followed the two outside, where they shot him in the chest. Both the witness and second victim told police they had not seen either of the suspects before.

Officers then spoke with Gilbert’s father, who said Gilbert left for a short time earlier that night and may have been either buying or selling salt as a lookalike drug.

When police searched Gilbert’s messages, they say they found an exchange between him and 28-year-old Robert Ward. They say he had sent Gilbert 28 messages and called him nine times in the span of about two hours that evening. Police say the messages led them to believe Ward was trying to set up a drug deal with Gilbert.

Detectives later spoke with Ward, who said Davis and Fuentes were angry when they realized the drugs they bought from Gilbert were fake and wanted their money back.

Davis and Fuentes were then arrested around 1:20 a.m. on Friday following a high-speed pursuit. Ward was arrested early on Saturday morning.

Davis is charged with murder, felony murder, attempted murder, and resisting arrest. Fuentes is charged with murder, felony murder, and attempted murder. Ward is charged with robbery resulting in death.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.