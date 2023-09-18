CORONER: 28-year-old Fort Wayne man killed in Friday shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The person who was killed in a shooting early Friday morning on St. Marys Avenue has been formally identified.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office said on Monday the victim has been identified as 28-year-old Travis Gilbert of Fort Wayne. His death was ruled a homicide, marking the 17th in Allen County this year.

The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they were called to a shooting on St. Marys Avenue, just south of State Boulevard, around 1:20 a.m. Friday. One man was taken to an area hospital in non-life-threatening condition and Gilbert was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Saturday afternoon, police announced that they had arrested three people in the shooting: 36-year-old Royal Davis Jr., 29-year-old Jessica Fuentes, and 28-year-old Robert Ward.

Davis is charged with murder, felony murder, attempted murder, and resisting arrest. Fuentes is charged with murder, felony murder, and attempted murder. Ward is charged with robbery resulting in death.

