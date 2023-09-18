CORONER: 28-year-old Fort Wayne man killed in Friday shooting

St. Marys Avenue Shooting
St. Marys Avenue Shooting(WPTA Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The person who was killed in a shooting early Friday morning on St. Marys Avenue has been formally identified.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office said on Monday the victim has been identified as 28-year-old Travis Gilbert of Fort Wayne. His death was ruled a homicide, marking the 17th in Allen County this year.

The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they were called to a shooting on St. Marys Avenue, just south of State Boulevard, around 1:20 a.m. Friday. One man was taken to an area hospital in non-life-threatening condition and Gilbert was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Saturday afternoon, police announced that they had arrested three people in the shooting: 36-year-old Royal Davis Jr., 29-year-old Jessica Fuentes, and 28-year-old Robert Ward.

Davis is charged with murder, felony murder, attempted murder, and resisting arrest. Fuentes is charged with murder, felony murder, and attempted murder. Ward is charged with robbery resulting in death.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fort Wayne Police searching for 3 men, after fleeing a downtown crash
Fort Wayne Police searching for 3 men, after fleeing a downtown crash
47-year-old Derek Taylor, owner of Big Momma’s Kitchen, is facing several felony drug dealing...
Big Momma’s Kitchen raided, owner arrested in drug bust
Police investigating after a body was found
An early morning fire caused Calhoun Street to be closed for hours and damaged a store.
Early morning fire damages store on Calhoun Street
New report shows immigrants contributed almost $2 billion to Allen County’s economy in a single...
New report shows immigrants contributed almost $2 billion to Allen County’s economy in a single year

Latest News

Kuehnert Dairy Fall Festival
Kuehnert Dairy Farm kicks off Fall Festival series
FILE PHOTO
Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission files misconduct charges against Attorney General Rokita
LIST: Lane restrictions in downtown Fort Wayne begin Monday
The Allen County Sheriff’s Department confirms two people have been killed in a crash Thursday...
Allen County coroner identifies victims in U.S. 24 crash