Allen County coroner identifies victims in U.S. 24 crash

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed in a crash along U.S. 24 in New Haven on Thursday.

The coroner has identified the victims as 27-year-old Susannah Cheyenne Truax of Bunker Hill and 25-year-old Logan Gibson of Kendallville.

Police say the crash happened along U.S. 24 at Bruick Road around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14. They say a truck hauling a trailer was headed eastbound on U.S. 24 when it crossed the median and struck a semi, ending up in a ditch.

Leaders with the Mexico Fire Department say Cheyenne (Susannah) was a beloved member of the department. They asked the community to keep her family in their prayers and shared information about her funeral services, found below.

A GoFundMe has also been set up by her loved ones to help cover funeral costs. You can view it here.

