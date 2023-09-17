Homestead’s Knoblauch dominates again at Chuck Schlemmer Memorial XC Invitational

LIGONIER, Ind. (WPTA) - Homestead’s Addison Knoblauch won yet another cross country meet by nearly a minute-and-a-half ahead of the field on Saturday morning at West Noble H.S.

The Spartans senior finished the annual Chuck Schlemmer Memorial XC Invitational in just over 17 minutes and 24 seconds.

Leo’s Rowyn Norris finished second.

Columbia City’s Marcus Ridge finished second in the boys race, while Oak Ridge took home individual and team first place honors.

The Schlemmer Memorial Invitational honors the life of West Noble coach and teacher Chuck Schlemmer, who was hit and killed by a drunk driver in 2019.

