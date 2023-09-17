Fort Wayne Police searching for 3 men, after fleeing a downtown crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department is seeking information about three men who fled from a crash early Sunday morning.

Just before 6:30 a.m., police were called to a crash near The Rescue Mission in downtown Fort Wayne. Officers say a car was traveling north on Lafayette Street when it ran a red light at Washington Blvd. and was hit by a van.

Police say three men then got out of the car and ran off. Their identities have not been released.

The driver of the van was taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

Both Lafayette Street and Washington Blvd. were down to one lane. All lanes have since reopened.

If you have any information you are asked to call the police.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.