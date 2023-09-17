Fort Wayne Police searching for 3 men, after fleeing a downtown crash

By WPTA Staff, Taylor Williams and Samantha Condra
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department is seeking information about three men who fled from a crash early Sunday morning.

Just before 6:30 a.m., police were called to a crash near The Rescue Mission in downtown Fort Wayne. Officers say a car was traveling north on Lafayette Street when it ran a red light at Washington Blvd. and was hit by a van.

Police say three men then got out of the car and ran off. Their identities have not been released.

The driver of the van was taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

Both Lafayette Street and Washington Blvd. were down to one lane. All lanes have since reopened.

If you have any information you are asked to call the police.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after a body was found
47-year-old Derek Taylor, owner of Big Momma’s Kitchen, is facing several felony drug dealing...
Big Momma’s Kitchen raided, owner arrested in drug bust
Stop Non-Consensual Intimate Image Abuse is a not for-profit organization is a part of the...
Revenge porn protection: FWPD highlights resource to fight ‘revenge porn’
Indiana State Police officials say they are investigating a shooting in Garrett on Friday.
15-year-old hurt in Garrett shooting, ISP says
New report shows immigrants contributed almost $2 billion to Allen County’s economy in a single...
New report shows immigrants contributed almost $2 billion to Allen County’s economy in a single year

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: 21Alive AM Forecast 09/17/2023
Fort Wayne Police searching for 3 men, after fleeing a downtown crash
Early morning fire damages store on Calhoun Street
An early morning fire caused Calhoun Street to be closed for hours and damaged a store.
Early morning fire damages store on Calhoun Street