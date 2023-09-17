Early morning fire damages store on Calhoun Street

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Members of the Fort Wayne Fire Department spent part of Sunday morning battling a building fire just south of downtown Fort Wayne.

Officials say they were called to a building fire in the 2900 block of Calhoun Street just before 2:30 a.m. When crews arrived they found flames coming from inside the front display window of the building. The fire was able to be extinguished “quickly” but the building sustained damage.

Calhoun Street was closed for several hours but has since reopened. Officials say no one was inside the building and no one was hurt.

The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.