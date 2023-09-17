Early morning fire damages store on Calhoun Street

An early morning fire caused Calhoun Street to be closed for hours and damaged a store.
An early morning fire caused Calhoun Street to be closed for hours and damaged a store.(WPTA Staff)
By WPTA Staff, Taylor Williams and Samantha Condra
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Members of the Fort Wayne Fire Department spent part of Sunday morning battling a building fire just south of downtown Fort Wayne.

Officials say they were called to a building fire in the 2900 block of Calhoun Street just before 2:30 a.m. When crews arrived they found flames coming from inside the front display window of the building. The fire was able to be extinguished “quickly” but the building sustained damage.

Calhoun Street was closed for several hours but has since reopened. Officials say no one was inside the building and no one was hurt.

The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after a body was found
47-year-old Derek Taylor, owner of Big Momma’s Kitchen, is facing several felony drug dealing...
Big Momma’s Kitchen raided, owner arrested in drug bust
Stop Non-Consensual Intimate Image Abuse is a not for-profit organization is a part of the...
Revenge porn protection: FWPD highlights resource to fight ‘revenge porn’
Indiana State Police officials say they are investigating a shooting in Garrett on Friday.
15-year-old hurt in Garrett shooting, ISP says
New report shows immigrants contributed almost $2 billion to Allen County’s economy in a single...
New report shows immigrants contributed almost $2 billion to Allen County’s economy in a single year

Latest News

Homestead's Addison Knoblauch races ahead of the pack at West Noble's cross country meet on...
Homestead’s Knoblauch dominates again at Chuck Schlemmer Memorial XC Invitational
Homestead's Knoblauch steals the show at Chuck Schlemmer Memorial XC Invitational
Police investigating after a body was found
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Canterbury's Zack Kuczek