Police investigating after a body was found

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a body was found near Carroll Middle School at Hand Road south of Hathaway Road.

Officers were sent around 6:30 this morning after receiving calls about a man down.

Police arrived to find a man dead at the scene. Police believe he was jogging when he was hit by a car. We’re told that car left the scene, leaving some car parts behind.

A short time later, police discovered a car fitting the description several miles away, but nobody was inside.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.