Walking with Matthew: A Special Report on Suicide Prevention

By Linda Jackson
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - David and Angie Richey lost their 21-year-old son, Matthew, to suicide in November of 2019.

Since then, they’ve formed a team that walks in an annual event in Fort Wayne to spread awareness about Suicide Prevention.

And, they want to help other families in other ways.

They recently sat down with evening anchor Linda Jackson to share their difficult, powerful and important journey.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can reach out to people who care by calling the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

