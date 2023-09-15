Revenge porn protection: FWPD highlights resource to fight ‘revenge porn’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Police are highlighting a website to fight a specific crime known as “revenge porn.”

They say that’s when someone shares explicit images or videos of a person on the internet without their consent. Officials say the number of those impacted is growing.

“We’ve seen an enormous growth in particular to do with extortion,” David Wright said.

David Wright is the creator of Stop NCII, also known as Stop Non-Consensual Intimate Image Abuse. The not-for-profit organization is a part of the revenge porn helpline that works with an international charity out of England. Wright says the organization believes everyone should be able to benefit from technology, free of charge.

“It puts power back in the hands of victims to do something and actively prevent that image or video from being uploaded,” Wright said.

So how does it work?

Wright says you head to the Stop NCII website and create a case file. From there, they will ask you a series of questions to prove who you are. Then, you select the image or video you want to protect.

“A hash-code, this digital fingerprint is then added to the data bank,” Wright said. “Your image and your video remain on and never leave your device.”

From there, Wright says the hash code is sent to social media partners like Facebook, TikTok, and adult entertainment sites. It then prevents anyone from uploading those videos/photos from anywhere in the world.

“It’s the very heart of our charitable objectives,” Wright said.

The site cannot help you if you no longer have access to the image or video on your device. It also does not work if the images have already been uploaded to the web. The site also does not collect data and information.

They also provide a list of local resources to help victims move forward with their lives.

If you are under the age of 18, there is a website you can go to that is similar to Stop NCII. The site is called Take It Down.

You should contact your local police department if you are being threatened or have had images or videos posted as Indiana has laws related to “revenge porn.” It is currently a misdemeanor and publishable by a year in jail and a fine.

