One dead, one injured in shooting on city’s northwest side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - One person died and another was injured in a shooting on St. Marys Avenue, just south of State Street, around 1:20 a.m. Friday morning.

Fort Wayne Police say when they arrived on scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One was taken to a hospital in non-life threatening condition. The other was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects have been determined at this time. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact FWPD or Crime Stoppers using the P3 tip app.

The shooting remains under investigation.

