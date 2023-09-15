Main downtown streets to see lane restrictions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Driving downtown is about to become more stressful for commuters.

JEFFERSON BOULEVARD:

Starting on Sept. 18, city officials say there will be lane restrictions starting on Jefferson Boulevard between Ewing and Harrison Streets. Officials with the Traffic Engineering Department say the restrictions are needed for building maintenance.

Crews say they expect all work to be completed by Friday, Sept. 29.

MAIN STREET:

Also, starting on Monday, crews say there will be lane restrictions on W. Main Street between Cherry and Union Street in part of a project with the city’s Bridge department.

The city’s engineering department says it expects this project to be completed by Oct. 2.

