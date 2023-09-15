Lanes blocked on U.S. 30 near County Line Road as crews investigate crash

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says crews are responding to a crash Friday afternoon along U.S. 30 in Columbia City.

According to INDOT’s website, the crash happened along eastbound U.S. 30 near County Line Road around 4:30 p.m.

They say all lanes in the area will be blocked for the next several hours.

Stay tuned for updates.

