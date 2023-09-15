Grant County Sheriff’s Department arrests three in Friday drug bust

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - What started out as a routine traffic stop for a Grant County Sheriff’s Deputy Friday morning turned into a drug bust that netted three arrests.

Around 3:20 a.m., the department says the deputy spotted a car speeding down State Road 9 and 7700 South at 105 MPH. The deputy stopped the car, which had five people inside, and called another officer to assist.

The deputy said he saw a large amount of cash in plain view in the lap of one of the passengers as they moved around inside the car. Following a search of the vehicle with the help of a K-9, police say they found nearly 400 M30 pills, eight grams of suspected cocaine, $3,640 in cash, and one firearm.

Police then arrested 18-year-old Willie Oxendine, 18-year-old Alonzo Johnson, and an unnamed 16-year-old. All three were charged with two counts of possession of cocaine and one count of dealing cocaine. Oxendine was also arrested on a warrant for probation violation.

