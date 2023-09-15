DNR: Child killed in ORV accident in Morgan County

MOGRAN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says its officers are investigating an off-road vehicle accident that left a child dead Thursday evening.

Conservation officers say they were called to a property along Duckworth Road around 7 p.m. They say a 12-year-old was driving a side-by-side ORV when they lost control in a gravel driveway, causing it to hit a tree and flip on its side.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene, DNR says. Investigators say no safety equipment or seatbelts were being used at the time. They remind the public that ORV operators and passengers should always wear a helmet and protective riding gear and use all ORV safety restraints.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

