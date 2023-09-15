DNR: Child killed in ORV accident in Morgan County

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(John Maxwell | WAVE)
By WPTA Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOGRAN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says its officers are investigating an off-road vehicle accident that left a child dead Thursday evening.

Conservation officers say they were called to a property along Duckworth Road around 7 p.m. They say a 12-year-old was driving a side-by-side ORV when they lost control in a gravel driveway, causing it to hit a tree and flip on its side.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene, DNR says. Investigators say no safety equipment or seatbelts were being used at the time. They remind the public that ORV operators and passengers should always wear a helmet and protective riding gear and use all ORV safety restraints.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department confirms two people have been killed in a crash Thursday...
POLICE: Two killed in crash on U.S. 24 in New Haven
Decatur police investigating apparent murder-suicide
A Kroger employee is under investigation by the Fremont Police Department for allegedly...
Kroger employee accused of smashing, throwing customer’s groceries at checkout stand
Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is led into...
Attorneys file motion to suppress evidence collected from accused Delphi killer’s home
26-year-old Chrisona Denea Bright (left) and 24-year-old Sharon Marie Myers (right)
Couple charged with neglect in 1-year-old’s death

Latest News

21Alive News at Noon
Big Momma’s Kitchen raided, owner arrested in drug bust
21Alive News at 5
POLICE: Two killed in crash on U.S. 24 in New Haven
21Alive News at 5
Couple charged with neglect in 1-year-old’s death
Detroit Wing Company restaurant coming to Fort Wayne