Detroit Wing Company restaurant coming to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A new chicken wing restaurant will find a home in Fort Wayne.

Officials with the Detroit Wing Company say Indiana’s first location will be in the Summit City, adding to the franchise’s 31 locations in three other states.

The company is based out of Eastpointe, Michigan, and company officials say its wings are “critically acclaimed” for their variety of wing flavors, including Asian Orange, Creole Parmesan, and Lemon Pepper wings, as well as other options, such as mac n’ cheese, chicken sandwiches, poutine, and chicken tenders.

According to a press release, the Fort Wayne location will be alongside the Shell gas station at the corner of Illinois Road and Magnavox Way on the city’s west side.

The release also says the location will have a drive-thru.

“Indiana has long been on our radar following our successful debuts in Michigan, Ohio, and Florida. With its culinary tradition and community spirit, we’re eager to become a community staple in Fort Wayne once we introduce our award-winning menu to the Hoosier State.”

The news release says the Fort Wayne location is set to open sometime this winter.

