Detroit Wing Company restaurant coming to Fort Wayne

(smpics/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By Evan Harris
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A new chicken wing restaurant will find a home in Fort Wayne.

Officials with the Detroit Wing Company say Indiana’s first location will be in the Summit City, adding to the franchise’s 31 locations in three other states.

The company is based out of Eastpointe, Michigan, and company officials say its wings are “critically acclaimed” for their variety of wing flavors, including Asian Orange, Creole Parmesan, and Lemon Pepper wings, as well as other options, such as mac n’ cheese, chicken sandwiches, poutine, and chicken tenders.

According to a press release, the Fort Wayne location will be alongside the Shell gas station at the corner of Illinois Road and Magnavox Way on the city’s west side.

The release also says the location will have a drive-thru.

The news release says the Fort Wayne location is set to open sometime this winter.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

FILE PHOTO

DNR: Child killed in ORV accident in Morgan County

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By WPTA Staff
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says its officers are investigating an off-road vehicle accident that left a child dead Thursday evening.

News

21Alive News at Noon

Big Momma’s Kitchen raided, owner arrested in drug bust

Updated: 59 minutes ago
21Alive News at Noon

News

21Alive News at 5

POLICE: Two killed in crash on U.S. 24 in New Haven

Updated: 1 hour ago
21Alive News at 5

News

21Alive News at 5

Couple charged with neglect in 1-year-old’s death

Updated: 1 hour ago
21Alive News at 5

Latest News

Crime

47-year-old Derek Taylor, owner of Big Momma’s Kitchen, is facing several felony drug dealing...

Big Momma’s Kitchen raided, owner arrested in drug bust

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The owner of a Fort Wayne BBQ restaurant is facing several felony charges following a drug bust on Thursday, court records show.

News

21Alive News at 4

Walking with Matthew: A Special Report on Suicide Prevention

Updated: 3 hours ago
21Alive News at 4

Special Segments

Walking with Matthew: A Special Report on Suicide Prevention

Walking with Matthew: A Special Report on Suicide Prevention

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Linda Jackson
David and Angie Richey lost their 21-year-old son, Matthew, to suicide in November of 2019. Since then, they’ve formed a team that walks in an annual event in Fort Wayne to spread awareness about Suicide Prevention.

News

Main downtown streets to see lane restrictions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Driving downtown is about to become more stressful for commuters.

Crime

Fort Wayne man charged with neglect after 2-year-old finds gun, shoots him

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
A Fort Wayne man faces felony charges after a 2-year-old boy found a gun on the bed and shot him, police say.

News

One dead, one injured in shooting on city’s northwest side

Updated: 6 hours ago